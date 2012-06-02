TRIPOLI, Lebanon Supporters and opponents of a popular uprising against Syrian President Bashar al-Assad clashed in neighbouring Lebanon's port city of Tripoli on Saturday, leaving one dead and ten others wounded, residents said.

They said the fatality was a civilian caught in the crossfire, adding that a Lebanese soldier was wounded when the army tried to intervene.

Gunmen from the Jabal Mohsen district, home to the minority Alawite sect, the same offshoot of Shi'ite Islam to which Assad belongs, have fought on-off skirmishes over the past few weeks with residents of Bab al-Tabbaneh, who are Sunni Muslims.

The neighbourhoods have long-standing grievances separate from the Syria conflict but the Sunni-led uprising has fermented strife among Lebanon's divided population, especially in majority Sunni Tripoli, 70 km (43 miles) north of Beirut.

