BEIRUT At least three people were killed in clashes in Lebanon's Bekaa Valley on Friday after gunmen attacked a Lebanese army unit, security sources said.

The sources said two soldiers and one gunman were killed and fighting was continuing in the area, near the northeastern town of Arsal. The region is close to the border with Syria where rebels are fighting to overthrow President Bashar al-Assad.

One resident who spoke to Reuters put the overall death toll from the fighting at five.

Residents said the clash broke out after the army entered the area to arrest a suspected member of the hardline anti-Assad Islamist Jabhat al-Nusra, who was believed to travel frequently between Lebanon and Syria.

