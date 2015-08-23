BEIRUT Lebanese security forces fired water cannon at protesters demonstrating against the government near Prime Minister Tammam Salam's offices in Beirut on Sunday, live television pictures showed.

Protesters threw projectiles at a line of riot police blocking a road to the Grand Saray government buildings in central Beirut.

On Saturday, some three dozen people were injured when police used water cannon and tear gas against protesters who have mobilised over the government's failure to resolve a crisis over rubbish disposal.

(Writing by Tom Perry; Editing by Dominic Evans)