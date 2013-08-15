Russia's Putin says ceasefire in Syria on whole being observed
MOSCOW A ceasefire in Syria is on the whole being observed, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday, after a meeting with Turkey's Tayyip Erdogan in Moscow.
BEIRUT A Sunni Islamist group calling itself the Brigades of Aisha claimed responsibility on Thursday for an explosion in southern Beirut which killed 10 people, saying it targeted the militant group Hezbollah and promising more attacks.
"This is the second time that we decide the place of the battle and its timing...And you will see more, God willing," said a masked man, flanked by two others brandishing rifles, in a video statement addressed to Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah.
WASHINGTON President Donald Trump will ask Chancellor Angela Merkel for advice on how to deal with Russian President Vladimir Putin, U.S. officials said on Friday, as the U.S. and German leaders meet next week after sometimes pointed disagreements in recent months.
BRUSSELS Poland will not be blackmailed by Western Europeans threatening to take away millions in European Union funds for standing up for its interests, Prime Minister Beata Szydlo said on Friday, a day after Warsaw was badly defeated over who chairs EU summits.