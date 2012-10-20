BEIRUT Former prime minister Saad al-Hariri urged all of Lebanon to attend Sunday's funeral in central Beirut for slain intelligence official Wissam al-Hassan, an appeal which could transform the ceremony into a powerful political rally.

"Every one of you is personally invited tomorrow to Martyr's Square to the prayers for Wissam al-Hassan," Hariri said in a statement broadcast by Future Television on Saturday.

"All of Lebanon, which Wissam al-Hassan protected from the plots of Bashar al-Assad and Ali Mamlouk...exposing himself so that you would not be blown up," Hariri said, referring to the Syrian president and a Syrian general indicted in August over an alleged bomb plot in Lebanon.

