BEIRUT Three members of the Shi'ite Muslim militant group Hezbollah were killed on Wednesday when an explosion ripped through a weapons warehouse in eastern Lebanon, the group said.

Hezbollah forces quickly cordoned off the area and prevented journalists from entering the town of Nabi Sheet, 30 km (18 miles) south of the regional centre of Baalbek.

A Lebanese security source said earlier the building was used to store car parts. Hezbollah said the building was a "warehouse for old ammunition".

Despite domestic demands for the group to disarm, Hezbollah keeps stockpiles of weapons - including thousands of rockets - saying they will need them in the event of a new war with Israel, with which it fought a month-long war in 2006.

Baalbek is known as a hub for arms and drug smuggling.

