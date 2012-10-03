Russia's U.N. envoy Churkin dies suddenly in New York
MOSCOW Russia's combative ambassador to the United Nations, Vitaly Churkin, died suddenly in New York on Monday after being taken ill at work, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.
BEIRUT Three members of the Shi'ite Muslim militant group Hezbollah were killed on Wednesday when an explosion ripped through a weapons warehouse in eastern Lebanon, the group said.
Hezbollah forces quickly cordoned off the area and prevented journalists from entering the town of Nabi Sheet, 30 km (18 miles) south of the regional centre of Baalbek.
A Lebanese security source said earlier the building was used to store car parts. Hezbollah said the building was a "warehouse for old ammunition".
Despite domestic demands for the group to disarm, Hezbollah keeps stockpiles of weapons - including thousands of rockets - saying they will need them in the event of a new war with Israel, with which it fought a month-long war in 2006.
Baalbek is known as a hub for arms and drug smuggling.
KUALA LUMPUR Malaysia's Prime Minister Najib Razak said on Monday his government's investigation of the killing of the North Korean leader's half-brother, Kim Jong Nam, will be "objective", as tensions rose between the countries.
ISTANBUL Turkey's main pro-Kurdish opposition party said on Monday it had appealed to the European Court of Human Rights over what it said was the unlawful imprisonment of its two leaders on terrorism-related charges.