(L-R) Lebanon's President Michel Suleiman, Prime Minister Najib Mikati, Interior Minister Marwan Charbel, Police Chief Ashraf Rifi, Minister of Information Walid Daouq and Army Commander Jean Kahwaji stand at attention and salute near the coffins of slain intelligence officer Wissam al-Hassan and his bodyguard Ahmed Sahyouni during an official ceremony to pay tribute to them at the Internal Security Force headquarters in Ashrafiyeh October 21, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

People gather holding flags as members of the Internal Security Forces carry the coffin of slain intelligence officer Wissam al-Hassan in Martyrs' Square in downtown Beirut, where Hassan is set to be buried next to former Prime Minister Rafik al-Hariri, October 21, 2012. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi

Thousands of people attend the funeral of slain intelligence officer Wissam al-Hassan and his bodyguard Ahmed Sahyouni as the coffins enter Al- Amin Mosque in Martyrs' Square in downtown Beirut October 21,2012. REUTERS/Hussam Shebaro

Members of the Internal Security Forces lay the coffins of slain intelligence officer Wissam al-Hassan and his bodyguard Ahmed Sahyouni beside each other as (rear L-R) Lebanon's police chief Ashraf Rifi, Minister of Information Walid Daouq and Lebanon's Army Commander Jean Kahwaji pay their respects during an official ceremony to pay tribute to their deaths, at the Internal Security Force headquarters in Ashrafiyeh October 21, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Protesters advance towards the governmental palace as policemen fire tear gas against them in Beirut October 21, 2012. REUTER/ Jamal Saidi

Sons and relatives of slain intelligence officer Wissam al-Hassan mourn over his coffin at al-Amin mosque where he is set to be buried next to former prime minister Rafik al-Hariri in Martyrs' Square in downtown Beirut October 21, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

A protester tries to kick back a tear gas canister during clashes with Lebanese security forces in front of the Lebanese government palace in Beirut October 21, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Lebanese army soldiers patrol a street at the entrance of the Sunni Muslim Bab al-Tebbaneh neighbourhood during clashes between Sunni fighters and Alawites in Tripoli, northern Lebanon, October 22, 2012. The clashes erupted after the state funeral of an assassinated Lebanese intelligence chief ended in violence when angry mourners broke away and tried to storm the offices of Prime Minister Najib Mikati. REUTERS/Omar Ibrahim

A Sunni Muslim gunman with a weapon rides a motorcycle through the streets of Kaskas in Beirut October 22, 2012, after a night of tension following the funeral of an intelligence official killed by a car bomb. Sunday's clashes fed into a growing political crisis in Lebanon linked to the civil war in neighbouring Syria. REUTERS/Hussam Shebaro

Barricades and tyres set on fire by Sunni Muslim gunmen block a road during clashes between the gunmen and members of the Lebanese army in Koula, Beirut October 22, 2012, after a night of tension following the funeral of an intelligence official killed by a car bomb. REUTERS/Hussam Shebaro

A woman runs for cover near burning tyres and barricades during clashes between members of the Lebanese army and Sunni Muslim gunmen in Beirut October 22, 2012, after a night of tension following the funeral of an intelligence official killed by a car bomb. REUTERS/Hussam Shebaro

A Sunni Muslim gunman with a weapon stands in front of a poster of intelligence official Brigadier General Wissam al-Hassan, who was killed in a car bomb, during a patrol through the streets of Kaskas in Beirut October 22, 2012, after a night of tension following al-Hassan's funeral. REUTERS/Hussam Shebaro

BEIRUT Gunmen exchanged fire in southern districts of Beirut overnight after the state funeral of an assassinated Lebanese intelligence chief ended in violence when angry mourners broke away and tried to storm the offices of Prime Minister Najib Mikati.

Sunday's clashes fed into a growing political crisis in Lebanon linked to the civil war in neighbouring Syria.

Opposition leaders and their supporters accuse Syria of being behind the car bombing that killed Brigadier General Wissam al-Hassan on Friday. They say Mikati is too close to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and his Lebanese ally Hezbollah, which is part of Mikati's government.

Thousands turned out in downtown Beirut's Martyrs' Square for Hassan's funeral, which also served as a political rally. The violence erupted after an opposition leader demanded that Mikati step down to pave the way for talks on the crisis.

A group marched to the prime minister's office, then overturned barriers, pulled apart barbed wire coils and threw steel rods, stones and bottle at soldiers and police.

Security forces responded by shooting into air and firing teargas, forcing the protesters to scatter.

On Sunday night, gunmen armed with rifles and rocket-propelled grenades exchanged fire in southern districts of Beirut, security sources said, and residents could hear the sound of ambulance sirens.

There were no immediate reports of casualties from the clashes in the capital, but in the northern city of Tripoli a 9-year-old girl was killed by a sniper and several people were wounded in clashes.

Gunmen have been patrolling the streets in Tripoli, scene of previous clashes between Sunnis and Alawites sympathetic to different sides in the Syria war.

Opposition leader Saad al-Hariri urged supporters to refrain from any more violence.

"We want peace, the government should fall but we want that in a peaceful way. I call on all those who are in the streets to pull back," Hariri said on the Future Television channel.

SECTARIAN TENSIONS

Sunday's events highlighted how the 19-month-old uprising against Assad has sharpened deep-seated sectarian tensions in Lebanon, which is still scarred from its 1975-90 civil war.

Sunni-led rebels are fighting to overthrow Assad, who is from the Alawite minority, which has its roots in Shi'ite Islam. Lebanon's religious communities are divided between those that support Assad and those that back the rebels.

Hassan, 47, was a senior intelligence official who had helped uncover a bomb plot that led to the arrest and indictment in August of a pro-Assad former Lebanese minister.

A Sunni Muslim, he also led an investigation that implicated Syria and the Shi'ite Hezbollah in the 2005 assassination of Rafik al-Hariri, a former prime minister of Lebanon.

Damascus and Hezbollah have condemned Hassan's killing.

But mourners at Martyrs' Square accused Syria of involvement and called for Mikati to quit. One banner read "Go, go Najib" echoing the slogans of the Arab Spring.

The violence broke out after Fouad al-Siniora, a former prime minister, said the opposition rejected any dialogue to overcome the political crisis caused by Hassan's killing unless the government first resigned.

"No talks before the government leaves, no dialogue over the blood of our martyrs," Siniora said to roars of approval from the crowd.

Mikati said on Saturday he had offered to resign to make way for a government of national unity, but that he had accepted a request by President Michel Suleiman to stay in office to allow time for talks on a way out of the political crisis.

(Additional reporting by Dominic Evans, Leila Bassam and Samia Nakhoul,; Editing by Giles Elgood and Mohammad Zargham)