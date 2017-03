Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah gestures as he speaks during a live broadcast in this still image taken from video, June 24, 2011. REUTERS/Manar TV via Reuters TV

BEIRUT Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah said on Friday that radical Sunni Islamists were likely to have been responsible for a car bomb which killed 24 people in the Lebanese militant group's stronghold of southern Beirut.

Nasrallah said earlier attacks against the Iranian-backed Shi'ite Muslim group's Beirut base and other Shi'ite areas in Lebanon were the work of "takfiri" factions, in reference to Sunni radical groups linke to al Qaeda.