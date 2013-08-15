Smoke rises behind building from the site of an explosion in Beirut's southern suburbs, August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Mahmoud

People react as the they gather around the site of an explosion in Beirut's southern suburbs, August 15, 2013. REUTERS/ Mahmoud Kheir

Cars burn at the site of an explosion in Beirut's southern suburbs, August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Mahmoud Kheir

A woman cries at the site of an explosion in Beirut's southern suburbs, August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Mahmoud Kheir

Smoke rises behind buildings from the site of an explosion in Beirut's southern suburbs, August 15, 2013. REUTERS/ Mohamed Azakir

People gather around the site of an explosion in Beirut's southern suburbs, August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Mahmoud Kheir

People gather around the site of an explosion in Beirut's southern suburbs, August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Mahmoud Kheir

People shout for help at the site of an explosion in Beirut's southern suburbs, August 15, 2013. REUTERS/ Mahmoud Kheir

BEIRUT Twenty people were killed in the explosion which struck the southern Beirut stronghold of Lebanon's militant Hezbollah group on Thursday, a security source said.

An army statement said the cause of the explosion was a car bomb. The blast engulfed several vehicles in flames and trapped many people in nearby buildings which were damaged in the explosion.