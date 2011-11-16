TYRE, Lebanon Two explosions hit an alcohol shop and a hotel in the southern Lebanese coastal city of Tyre before dawn on Wednesday, causing damage but no injuries, a witness and a security source said.

The explosion at the Queen Elissa hotel shattered glass and hurled debris into the street, damaging cars including two belonging to the United Nations UNIFIL force deployed to keep peace near the frontier with Israel.

An army source said the shop and hotel appeared to have been chosen because they sold alcohol, not because of any link to the peacekeeping force.

Alcohol is forbidden by Islam but legal in Lebanon which has a large Christian community. Shops selling it have come under attack in the past by militants.

Two roadside bombs in May and July wounded six French UNIFIL soldiers and six Italians, prompting Italy to announce it would reduce its peacekeeping contingent in Lebanon.

(Reporting by Hussein Saad; Writing by Dominic Evans; Editing by Peter Graff)