Belgium holds 11 people in hunt for Syria returnee fighters
BRUSSELS Belgian police detained 11 people after a series of raids across Brussels overnight as part of an investigation into possible returning fighters from Syria.
AMSTERDAM The United Nations-backed Lebanon tribunal said Tuesday that the Lebanese authorities had reported back on measures taken to hunt and arrest four men wanted in the killing of former prime minister Rafik al-Hariri.
No details of the report were released by the Special Tribunal for Lebanon (STL), which issued indictments and arrest warrants in June for the four men identified by Lebanese officials as Hezbollah members.
So far none of the four men accused has been detained. The tribunal released their names, photographs and details last month in the hope of speeding up the arrests.
It named the suspects as Mustafa Amine Badreddine, a senior Hezbollah figure and brother-in-law of slain Hezbollah commander Imad Moughniyeh, as well as Salim Jamil Ayyash, Hussein Hassan Oneissi and Assad Hassan Sabra.
Hezbollah, both a political movement and guerrilla army, denies any role in the huge explosion in Beirut which killed Hariri, a Sunni Muslim who served several terms as prime minister, and 21 others, in February 2005.
Hezbollah's leader, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, has dismissed the indictments as a failed attempt to sow strife and bring down Lebanon's new Hezbollah-backed government, and has said the authorities would never arrest members of the group.
The tribunal said the Lebanese Prosecutor General had submitted his report Tuesday, adding that Lebanon's obligation "to arrest, detain and transfer the accused continues."
WASHINGTON U.S. forces killed 11 al Qaeda operatives in two air strikes near Idlib, Syria, this month, including a member with links to the late Osama bin Laden and other top leaders of the group, the Pentagon said on Wednesday.
ANKARA/BEIRUT Syrian rebels backed by the Turkish military have captured the outskirts of the Islamic State-held city of al-Bab in northern Syria, the Turkish government and rebel sources said on Wednesday.