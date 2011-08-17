The U.N.-backed Lebanon court ruled on Wednesday there is enough evidence for a trial over the killing of former prime minister Rafik al-Hariri.

Here is a timeline of events since the assassination.

February 14, 2005 - Hariri is killed, with around 21 others, by a truck bomb in Beirut, triggering pressure on neighbouring Syria to end its 29-year military presence in Lebanon.

April 26 - Last Syrian soldiers leave Lebanon.

June 16 - An international investigation into Hariri's killing begins.

June 19 - Lebanese parliamentary elections end in victory for anti-Syrian alliance led by Hariri's son Saad al-Hariri.

October 20 - In a report to the U.N. Security Council, the preliminary findings of the international investigation implicate high-ranking Syrian and Lebanese officials in the Hariri killing. Syria denies any role.

July 12, 2006 - Lebanese Shi'ite group Hezbollah, backed by Iran and Syria, captures two Israeli soldiers in a cross-border raid, setting off a 34-day war which is eventually halted by a U.N. Security Council resolution.

November 11 - After the collapse of talks on giving Hezbollah and its allies more say in government, five pro-Syrian ministers loyal to Hezbollah and the Amal movement resign, stripping the cabinet of all Shi'ite representation.

November 21 - Industry Minister Pierre Gemayel, a member of the anti-Syrian coalition, is killed by gunmen.

June - Sept 2007 - Two anti-Syrian parliamentarians are killed by car bombs in Beirut.

November 23 - Pro-Syrian President Emile Lahoud's term ends.

December 12 - A car bomb east of Beirut kills Brigadier General Francois al-Hajj, the army's head of operations.

May 6, 2008 - Prime Minister Fouad Siniora's cabinet accuses Hezbollah of operating a private telecommunications network and installing spy cameras at Beirut airport. The cabinet removes the airport security chief.

May 7 - Hezbollah and its allies paralyse Beirut with roadblocks and take control of mainly Muslim west Beirut.

May 21 - After mediation, rival leaders sign a deal in Qatar to end 18 months of political conflict. It paves the way for parliament to elect Army chief General Michel Suleiman as president and for the formation of a new cabinet.

July 11 - Leaders agree on a unity government that gives effective veto power to Hezbollah and its allies.

August 13 - On his first visit to Syria as president, Suleiman agrees with President Bashar al-Assad that their countries will establish diplomatic ties for the first time since independence.

March 1, 2009 - The Special Tribunal for Lebanon, established to try suspects in Hariri's killing, begins operations in The Hague.

April 29 - Tribunal orders release of four pro-Syrian security generals held since 2005 in connection with the killing, citing lack of sufficient evidence.

June 7 - An anti-Syrian coalition, led by Hariri, defeats Hezbollah and its Christian ally Michel Aoun in parliamentary elections. Hariri is later appointed prime minister-designate.

November 9 - Saad al-Hariri forms a new unity government.

August 25, 2010 - A U.N. prosecutor investigating the Hariri assassination urges Hezbollah to hand over information that Hezbollah says implicates Israel.

October 28 - Hezbollah urges all Lebanese to boycott the U.N.-backed inquiry and accuses investigators of sending information to Israel.

January 12, 2011 - Ministers from Hezbollah and its political allies resign, bringing down Hariri's government.

January 17 - Tribunal prosecutor issues draft indictments over Hariri killing. The still secret indictments are later revised.

June 13 - Telecoms tycoon Najib Mikati forms a new government dominated by Hezbollah's political allies.

June 30 - Tribunal hands over indictments and four arrest warrants to Lebanon, the state prosecutor says. Saad al-Hariri urges Mikati's government to cooperate with the court.

July 29 - The tribunal names the four men wanted for the Hariri killing as Mustafa Amine Badreddine, a senior Hezbollah figure and brother-in-law of slain Hezbollah commander Imad Moughniyeh, as well as Salim Jamil Ayyash, Hussein Hassan Oneissi and Assad Hassan Sabra. Hezbollah has denied any role in the murder.

August 17 - The U.N.-backed Lebanon court publishes the indictment, saying the four suspects are linked to the Hariri attack by a study of mobile phone records and the court rules there is enough evidence for a trial over the assassination.