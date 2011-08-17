The U.N. backed Special Tribunal for Lebanon on the murder of former prime minister Rafik al Hariri published its 47-page indictment on Wednesday, which will set the stage for the case to go to trial.

The four suspects named by the tribunal belonged to Hezbollah, backed by Iran and Syria. Here are some facts about the Shi'ite Muslim group which has denied any role in the 2005 bombing:

THE TRIBUNAL:

* The group's leader, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, has repeatedly accused the U.N.-backed tribunal of serving a political agenda -- to undermine Hezbollah -- and has said it is a tool of its enemies in the United States and Israel. Hezbollah has denied any role in the assassination.

* On Wednesday, the tribunal said in its newly released indictment that there was enough evidence against the four suspects for a trial, although it was largely circumstantial. The indictment said that the suspects -- Mustafa Amine Badreddine, a senior Hezbollah figure, and Salim Jamil Ayyash, Hussein Hassan Oneissi and Assad Hassan Sabra -- were linked to the attack by phone records. None of the four have been detained by Lebanese authorities. Hezbollah says they will never be arrested.

HEZBOLLAH IN GOVERNMENT:

* Both a political movement and guerrilla army, drawing its support from among Lebanon's Shi'ite Muslim population, it has more influence in that community than any other Shi'ite faction.

* Hezbollah entered Lebanese politics more visibly in 2005 after Syrian troops were forced to withdraw from the country and a coalition of anti-Syrian parties took control of government.

* Hezbollah and its Shi'ite and Christian allies quit a previous government in 2006 in protest at the governing coalition's refusal to give the opposition effective veto power in cabinet, sparking a prolonged standoff.

* In January 2011, Hezbollah and its allies brought down Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri's national unity government, which included Hezbollah ministers, when he rejected their demand that he renounce the U.N.-backed tribunal.

-- Six months later in June, Prime Minister Najib Mikati announced a long-delayed government dominated by Hezbollah and its allies. Hezbollah and its Christian and Druze allies secured 18 posts in the new government, up from 11 under the former coalition led by Saad al-Hariri, enabling them to pass or block decisions more easily.

HISTORY:

* Hezbollah, meaning "Party of God" in Arabic, shares the Shi'ite Islamist ideology of the Iranian state. Iran's Revolutionary Guards set it up in 1982 to fight Israeli forces which had invaded Lebanon. The group continues to enjoy strong moral, political and military support from Tehran and Damascus. The United States lists the group as a terrorist organisation.

CONFLICTS FOUGHT:

* U.N. Security Council Resolution 1559, sponsored by the United States and France and adopted in September 2004, called for all Lebanese militias to be disbanded and disarmed. Hezbollah is the only militia to keep its arms since the civil war and is a substantially stronger military force than the army.

* It says its arsenal is crucial for defence against Israel. However, the group turned its guns against domestic anti-Syrian foes in May 2008 in the worst civil violence the country had seen since the civil war. At least 80 people were killed.

* The group fought a 34-day war with Israel in 2006 that killed 1,200 people in Lebanon, mostly civilians, and 158 Israelis, mostly soldiers. Hezbollah has since increased its military arsenal, despite U.N. resolutions barring unauthorised weapons in southern Lebanon and an expanded U.N. peacekeeping force monitoring the area.

* Hezbollah also waged a prolonged military campaign against Israeli forces which occupied south Lebanon until their withdrawal in 2000.

* Shadowy groups linked to Hezbollah launched suicide attacks on Western embassies and targets and kidnapped Westerners in the 1980s. A suicide bombing destroyed the U.S. Marine headquarters in Beirut in October 1983, killing 241 servicemen. One group, Islamic Jihad, was thought to be led by Imad Moughniyah, a senior Hezbollah military commander assassinated -- possibly by Israel -- in February 2008 in Syria.

