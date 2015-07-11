BEIRUT/TRIPOLI, Lebanon An Israeli surveillance drone crashed into the sea near the port of the northern Lebanese city of Tripoli on Saturday, the second time an Israeli drone has come down in the country in recent weeks, according to Lebanese officials.

The army said the surveillance plane "belonging to the Israeli enemy" had crashed at 8:30 a.m. (0530 GMT).

Israeli officials declined to comment.

Last month, a drone identified as Israeli by Lebanese officials crashed in the Bekaa Valley region of eastern Lebanon. Israel did not comment on that incident either.

A June report from the U.N. secretary general on implementation of a Security Council resolution that ended the 2006 war between Israel and the Lebanese group Hezbollah said there were almost daily violations of Lebanese airspace by Israeli aircraft, including drones.

