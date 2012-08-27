BEIRUT Lebanon's interior minister said he expected a Kuwaiti national kidnapped in the country would be released on Monday.

"The hostage Issam al-Houti will be released today," Marwan Charbel told Lebanese news channel MTV, without going into further details.

Kuwait's state news agency KUNA reported Houti and his wife were abducted in Lebanon's Bekaa region on Saturday, but Lebanon says only Houti was abducted.

The kidnapping took place less than a week after more than 20 Syrians and Turk were seized by another Lebanese group which is trying to negotiate the release of a relative inside Syria.

Saudi Arabia, Qatar and other Gulf states advised their citizens last week to leave Lebanon because of signs violence was spreading there from neighbouring Syria, which is locked in a 17-month-old revolt.

Charbel has previously said Houti's abduction was not politically motivated.

Parts of Lebanon's Bekaa Valley has been outside of government control for years. A number of people have been kidnapped by criminal gangs there seeking ransom.

