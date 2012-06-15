TRIPOLI, Lebanon A Palestinian man was killed on Friday in clashes between the Lebanese army and Palestinian residents of a refugee camp in north Lebanon, security sources and camp leaders said.

A security source said at least four Palestinians were hurt but a refugee camp leader said the count was much higher with around 23 Palestinians wounded.

Residents were still seething after the fighting stopped, and many were throwing stones and blocking roads near the camp, which is close to the northern port city of Tripoli.

Soldiers responded by surrounding parts of the Nahr al-Bared refugee camp, that was devastated in 2007 when the Lebanese army fought militants there.

The clashes on Friday erupted after the military tried to stop a fight between two Palestinians at the camp, residents said. Some people responded by throwing rocks but the fighting escalated into a gunfight.

Residents blamed the violence on the soldiers, camp leaders said, but security sources insisted the man killed was not hit by their bullets.

Tensions have not subsided around the coastal shantytown since 2007, when the army moved in to fight the al Qaeda-inspired Fatah al-Islam group. More than 400 people were killed, 170 of them soldiers, and 6,000 homes were flattened.

(Reporting by Nazih Saddiq; Writing by Erika Solomon; Editing by Sophie Hares)