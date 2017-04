Lebanon's former prime minister Saad al-Hariri gestures during the 10th anniversary of his father's assassination, in Beirut February 14, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

BEIRUT Former Lebanese prime minister Saad al-Hariri made a rare visit to Lebanon on Sunday, arriving in Beirut on the 11th anniversary of the assassination of his father, Rafik al-Hariri, an airport official said.

It is only his third visit to the country since he left in 2011 after his government was toppled by the March 8 coalition that includes the powerful Shi'ite group Hezbollah.

Hariri is Lebanon's most influential Sunni politician and is backed by Saudi Arabia.

His last visit was for the same occasion last year.

