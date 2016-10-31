BEIRUT Former Lebanese army commander Michel Aoun was sworn in as the country's elected president on Monday, and vowed to fight terrorism and to prevent regional "fires" spreading to Lebanon.

Aoun, who is in his 80s, was referring to the civil war in neighbouring Syria and ongoing conflict in Iraq. He said his government would tackle terrorism "preemptively and preventively" until it is uprooted.

Aoun also said that any solution to the war in neighbouring Syria must guarantee the return of Syrian refugees in Lebanon, who Lebanese officials say number 1.5 million. Syrian camps in Lebanon must not turn into militant hideouts, he said.

