A Lebanese flag flutters near a picture of Christian politician and FPM founder Michel Aoun on a building prior to presidential elections in Beirut, Lebanon October 30, 2016. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Lebanese Prime Minister Tammam Salam (2nd L) walks into the parliament building, during the presidential elections in parliament, in downtown Beirut, Lebanon October 31, 2016. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

BEIRUT A Lebanese presidential election went to a second round on Monday when former army chief Michel Aoun failed to secure the necessary two-thirds majority support in parliament to win it in the first round.

Aoun secured the votes of 84 MPs in the first round, two short of the 86 needed to win. He only requires an absolute majority of 65 votes in the 128-seat parliament to win in the second round.

