BEIRUT One person was injured in southern Lebanon Sunday when a rocket apparently fired toward Israel hit a Lebanese border village, security sources in Lebanon said.

They said the rocket was fired from the Wadi al-Qaisiyeh area, about 2 km from the frontier and landed in the village of Houla inside Lebanon.

Two weeks ago Israel said several rockets were fired across the border from Lebanon, the first such incident since 2009. Lebanon's army said Israel launched four rockets in return.

The border region has been largely quiet in the five years since Israel and Lebanon's Shi'ite militant group Hezbollah fought a 34-day war in 2006. But there have been concerns that tensions over the nine-month uprising in Syria and tougher Western sanctions against Iran could trigger violence.

French Foreign Minister Alain Juppe said Sunday he believed pro-Syrian Hezbollah was behind Friday's bombing in southern Lebanon which wounded five French soldiers from the UNIFIL peacekeeping force.

There was no immediate response from Hezbollah. The group had condemned the bombing, saying it targeted Lebanon's security and stability.

