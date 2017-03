French President Francois Hollande talks to journalists in the courtyard of the Elysee Palace before a meeting in Paris, November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

RIYADH France will supply weapons to the Lebanese army if it is asked to do so, French President Francois Hollande said on Sunday during a visit to Saudi Arabia where he met King Abdullah.

Riyadh had earlier pledged $3 billion in aid to the Lebanese army to strengthen its capabilities at a time when the country faces renewed instability because of the war in Syria.

