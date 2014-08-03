BEIRUT Lebanon's army chief said an attack by Islamist militants in the border town of Arsal near Syria which began on Saturday and has continued into Sunday was premeditated.

"This terrorist attack which occurred yesterday was not an attack by chance or coincidentally. It was planned previously, a long time ago, waiting for the appropriate time, which was during the last 48 hours," General Jean Kahwaji said in a televised news conference in Beirut.

