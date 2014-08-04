King Salman ends Asia tour, returns to Saudi Arabia - agency
DUBAI Saudi Arabia's King Salman, who was on an official tour in Asia, has left China to head back to his kingdom, the state news agency SPA reported on Saturday.
BEIRUT The Lebanese army said on Monday 22 of its soldiers were missing and another 14 had been killed following clashes with Islamist militants at the Syrian border.
In a statement, the army said another 86 soldiers had been injured in the fighting in Arsal, where militant Islamists launched an attack on security forces on Saturday.
BEIRUT Rebel fighters and their families began leaving their last bastion in the Syrian city of Homs on Saturday, state media and a Reuters witness said, under an evacuation deal with the government that is expected to be the largest of its kind.
MOSCOW In a former czar's palace in Moscow, models display a fashion collection designed by the 18-year-old daughter of Ramzan Kadyrov, leader of Russia's mainly Muslim region of Chechnya.