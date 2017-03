BEIRUT Islamist militants crossed into Lebanon from Syria on Saturday, triggering a gun battle with Lebanese villagers who forced them back across the border, Lebanese security sources said.

It was not immediately clear if there were any casualties in the incident near the Lebanese town of Rashaya, some 100 km (60 miles) south of the town of Arsal, where Islamist militants attacked Lebanese security forces last Saturday.

(Writing by Tom Perry; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)