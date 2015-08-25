A Palestinian resident runs for cover on an entrance to Ain al-Hilweh Palestinian refugee camp, due to clashes in the area, near the port-city of Sidon, southern Lebanon, August 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

Members of the Islamic Medical Association stand at an entrance of Ain al-Hilweh Palestinian refugee camp during clashes between Palestinian Fatah gunmen and militants of Islamist group Jund al-Sham in the area, near the port-city of Sidon, southern Lebanon August 23, 2015. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

Residents ride a damaged car while fleeing, after clashes between Fatah fighters and Islamists in Ain al-Hilweh Palestinian refugee camp, near the port-city of Sidon, southern Lebanon, August 25, 2015. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

Residents who fled Ain al-Hilweh Palestinian refugee camp, after clashes between Fatah fighters and Islamists, rest on mattresses on a street in the port-city of Sidon, southern Lebanon, August 25, 2015. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

Smoke rises during clashes between Fatah fighters and Islamists in Ain al-Hilweh Palestinian refugee camp, near the port-city of Sidon, southern Lebanon, August 25, 2015. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

Medics transport an injured man, after clashes between Fatah fighters and Islamists in Ain al-Hilweh Palestinian refugee camp, near the port-city of Sidon, southern Lebanon, August 25, 2015. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

A Fatah fighter shoots his weapon during clashes with Islamists in Ain al-Hilweh Palestinian refugee camp, near the port-city of Sidon, southern Lebanon, August 25, 2015. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

BEIRUT Two people were killed in a Palestinian refugee camp in Lebanon in renewed overnight clashes between the mainstream Palestinian faction Fatah and hardline Islamists, security sources said.

The two sides exchanged heavy gunfire in Ain al-Hilweh refugee camp in southern Lebanon, which has regularly seen factional disputes spiral into deadly violence.

The two men killed were from Fatah, the sources said, and the violence displaced a large number of the camp's inhabitants. More than 30 people were also wounded, one of the sources said.

The clashes tapered off early on Tuesday.

Lebanon's Palestinian camps mainly fall outside the jurisdiction of the Lebanese security services.

A similar outbreak of violence in Ain al-Hilweh, which is Lebanon's biggest Palestinian refugee camp, killed two people in June after a dispute between individuals descended into a full gun battle.

(Writing by Sylvia Westall; Editing by Andrew Heavens)