BEIRUT A bomb in the southern Lebanon city of Sidon killed an official from the Palestinian Fatah movement on Tuesday, an official from the group said.

The man was identified as Fathi Zaydan, a Fatah official responsible for the Palestinian camp of Mieh Mieh in Sidon. A photograph of the blast site near a Palestinian refugee camp showed a man's body lying next to a burning vehicle.

The official said he was killed by a bomb placed under his vehicle. Mieh Mieh camp, 4 km east of Sidon, is home to 5,250 Palestinian refugees, according to the U.N. Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA), which aids Palestinian refugees across the region.

The nearby Palestinian camp of Ain al-Hilweh has regularly been the scene of violent disputes between rival factions. One man was killed and others injured earlier this month when one such dispute escalated into gunbattles.

