King Salman ends Asia tour, returns to Saudi Arabia - agency
DUBAI Saudi Arabia's King Salman, who was on an official tour in Asia, has left China to head back to his kingdom, the state news agency SPA reported on Saturday.
BEIRUT A group of Lebanese Sunni Muslim clerics urged Lebanese Sunnis on Monday to protest until the army halts its bombardment of a border town attacked at the weekend by Islamist militants.
The Muslim Clerics Association called for a complete halt to the bombardment of Arsal, a Sunni town at the border with Syria where the army is trying to expel insurgents who staged an incursion on Saturday.
The association urged sit-in protests starting at 6 p.m. (1500 GMT) (4:00 pm BST). Its demands included a complete halt to the bombardment and the opening of "a secure humanitarian corridor to Arsal".
(Writing by Tom Perry, editing by John Stonestreet)
BEIRUT Rebel fighters and their families began leaving their last bastion in the Syrian city of Homs on Saturday, state media and a Reuters witness said, under an evacuation deal with the government that is expected to be the largest of its kind.
MOSCOW In a former czar's palace in Moscow, models display a fashion collection designed by the 18-year-old daughter of Ramzan Kadyrov, leader of Russia's mainly Muslim region of Chechnya.