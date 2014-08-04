King Salman ends Asia tour, returns to Saudi Arabia - agency
DUBAI Saudi Arabia's King Salman, who was on an official tour in Asia, has left China to head back to his kingdom, the state news agency SPA reported on Saturday.
BEIRUT The Lebanese government said on Monday there would be no political deal with Sunni militants who attacked the border town of Arsal at the weekend in the worst spillover from Syria's three-year-old civil war.
"There are no political solutions with (the extremists) who are tampering with Arab societies under oppressive, alien religious slogans," Prime Minister Tammam Salam said in a televised statement read at the end of a cabinet meeting.
Salam, the most senior Sunni figure in the Lebanese government, said the only solution was for the militants to withdraw from Arsal. The government had decided to mobilise all state institutions to defend the country, Salam - flanked by the entire cabinet - added.
(Writing by Tom Perry, editing by John Stonestreet)
BEIRUT Rebel fighters and their families began leaving their last bastion in the Syrian city of Homs on Saturday, state media and a Reuters witness said, under an evacuation deal with the government that is expected to be the largest of its kind.
MOSCOW In a former czar's palace in Moscow, models display a fashion collection designed by the 18-year-old daughter of Ramzan Kadyrov, leader of Russia's mainly Muslim region of Chechnya.