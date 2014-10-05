BEIRUT At least 16 Sunni Muslim insurgents from al Qaeda's Syrian wing were killed in clashes with fighters from the Lebanese Shi'ite group Hezbollah in eastern Lebanon on Sunday, a source close to Hezbollah said.

Hundreds of insurgents linked to al Qaeda's Syrian wing, the Nusra Front, had launched a major offensive on Sunday on Hezbollah-controlled areas near the Lebanese town of Arsal, close to the Syrian border.

"There are at least 16 dead from Nusra Front," the source said, adding that Hezbollah fighters from other parts of Lebanon had gone to defend the area.

(Reporting by Laila Bassam; Editing by Kevin Liffey)