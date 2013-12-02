Lebanon's Prime Minister Najib Mikati talks during an interview with Reuters at the Grand Serail, the government headquarters in Beirut March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi

BEIRUT Lebanon's government has given the army full responsibility for security in the restive coastal city of Tripoli for six months, caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati told Lebanon's LBC television on Monday.

Ten people were killed over the weekend in clashes between militia supporting opposing sides of the Syrian conflict, the latest in regular outbreaks of bloodletting in the city that started during Lebanon's own civil war but have intensified since the Syrian revolt started in 2011.

(Reporting by Oliver Holmes; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)