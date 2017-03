Lebanese army soldiers and policemen secure an area as they close a road leading to the U.S. embassy with barbed wire and barricades, ahead of a protest against potential U.S. strikes on Syria, in Awkar, north of Beirut, September 6, 2013. U.S. officials ordered non-emergency personnel and their family members out of Lebanon on Friday 'due to threats,' the U.S. embassy in Beirut said in statement. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir