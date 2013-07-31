LONDON Russian tycoon Alexander Lebedev has won a case against a General Electric Co (GE.N) unit over its handling of a deal involving seven Airbus EAD.PA A320 planes.

The case centered on how the conglomerate's aircraft leasing division GECAS behaved when it repossessed the planes, which had been bought by now-defunct Lebedev-backed German airline Blue Wings with a loan from a GE subsidiary in 2007-08.

Lebedev, who avoided a jail sentence this month after being convicted of punching a rival during a Russian television talk show, owned a stake in Blue Wings through his investment firm Alpstream. Blue Wings shut in 2010 due to financial problems.

His legal team said GECAS had not lived up to its duty as a mortgagee when it sold the planes by auction, as it was supposed to get the best price for the fleet, recoup its loan and return the remainder to Lebedev's company.

The planes were bought by GECAS itself for $146.8 million (96.7 million pounds) at the auction and later leased to US airline JetBlue Airways (JBLU.O). Lebedev's team said GECAS had not conducted the auction fairly as it had intended to lease the planes to JetBlue from the outset and had bought them for far lower than their market value of $157.3 million.

GECAS's defence was that the auction was held to ensure transparency, had been well-publicised and had attracted 38 potential bidders.

Judge Michael Burton at the High Court ruled in favour of Lebedev, calling the auction a "charade" and saying GECAS should have paid the market price for the planes as a special purchaser given its intentions.

He said Lebedev's company had suffered a loss of $10.17 million, plus interest, which it could claim against GECAS.

A second claim by Lebedev that GECAS had spent too much in refurbishing the planes after they were foreclosed on, which again meant that less money was left, was rejected by the judge who said costs had been reasonable.

Lebedev said he felt vindicated by the court's ruling.

"GE tried to crush us by the use of their financial firepower in the face of the facts and failed. All of our efforts to reach an out of court settlement were rebuffed," he said.

A GECAS spokesman said by e-mail the company was disappointed by the decision.

"We did everything in our power to manage the claimants' defaults appropriately and in accordance with standard industry practices. There was no wrongful conduct here and we plan to appeal the decision," he said.

(Editing by David Holmes)