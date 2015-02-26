The logo of Legal & General insurance company is seen at their office in central London March 17, 2008. REUTERS/Alessia Pierdomenico

LONDON Insurer Legal & General (LGEN.L) said on Thursday it made an initial 25 million pound investment in the UK private rental market, and could invest up to 1 billion pounds in the sector.

L&G said the first investment, through its Legal & General Capital unit, was a regeneration site in Walthamstow, northeast London, to build and rent over 300 flats.

L&G Capital said it had invested 4.6 billion pounds in UK direct investments and infrastructure over the past couple of years.

L&G said last month it would allocate 1.5 billion pounds to a new British fund for infrastructure projects and seek external financing to expand its size to 15 billion pounds.

(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; editing by Simon Jessop)