LONDON British life insurance and pensions provider Legal & General (LGEN.L) reported a 13 percent increase in first-half net cash generation on Wednesday, boosted by demand for retirement products.

L&G said the reforms introduced to Britain's annuities market by Chancellor George Osborne in March would help it add to earnings, and that it was developing new retirement products to evolve with the changes.

Osborne unveiled surprise reforms in March that scrapped a requirement forcing savers for retirement to use their pension pots to buy an annuity, an instrument that pays out an income for life.

Net cash rose to 567 million pounds in the six months ended June 30, from 500 million pounds a year earlier.

Assets under management at its Legal & General Investment Management unit, the fund arm that invests on behalf of the insurer and external clients, climbed 7 percent to 465.1 billion pounds.

Pretax profit in the period rose 7 percent to 636 million pounds, helping it raise its interim dividend by 21 percent to 2.9 pence a share.

(Reporting by Richa Naidu; Editing by Greg Mahlich and Simon Jessop)