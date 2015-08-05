The logo of Legal & General insurance company is seen at their office in central London ion this file photo dated March 17, 2008. REUTERS/Alessia Pierdomenico

LONDON British insurer Legal & General posted a forecast-beating 18 percent rise in first-half operating profit on Wednesday, helped by strong performance in the bulk annuity corporate pensions market, sending its shares up over 3 percent.

Life insurers have looked to the bulk annuity market for new business as personal annuity sales dwindle following British reforms to tax rules for pension savers which give retirees more freedom over what to do with their pension pots.

Bulk annuity business involves insurers taking on the risk of all or part of company defined-benefit, or final-salary, pension schemes.

"We see strong demand for pension derisking and longevity insurance across the world," said Nigel Wilson, chief executive at L&G, who added that the insurer's pipeline for bulk deals was strong and it hoped to expand that business into the United States and Europe.

L&G has also branched out from individual annuities, which fell 53 percent in the first half, into the lifetime mortgage business, in which homeowners release money from their properties to fund their retirement.

The firm said in a trading statement it doubled its target for lifetime mortgages and expected to write around 200 million pounds in new business this year and "increasing amounts thereafter".

L&G's operating profit rose to 750 million pounds ($1.17 billion) in the six months to the end of June from a year earlier, which the company said beat a market forecast of 692 million pounds according to its own survey of analysts.

Meanwhile Legal & General Investment Management's assets under management rose 12 percent from a year earlier to 715 billion pounds.

L&G's share price was up 3.2 percent at 272 pence by 0741 GMT, making its shares the top performer in the FTSE 100 index.

Analysts highlighted measures L&G is taking to reduce capital costs in annuity sales.

"Concerns over a higher capital requirement have in our view been the main drag on the shares in recent months – and evidence of its resolution will ... generate substantial relief," said Deutsche Bank analysts, who have a 'buy' rating for the stock.

L&G said it would pay an interim dividend of 3.45 pence a share, up 19 percent from a year earlier.

($1 = 0.6433 pounds)

(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; Editing by Greg Mahlich)