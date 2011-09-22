LONDON Legal & General Plc (LGEN.L) Chief Executive Tim Breedon is to retire at the end of next year after completing preparations for tough new capital rules that take effect in January 2013, the British life insurer said on Thursday.

A search for 53-year old Breedon's replacement will begin shortly, the company said, as analysts tipped finance director Nigel Wilson as his most likely successor.

Wilson has taken a prominent role in investor presentations since joining the insurer in 2009, and appointing him CEO would tally with L&G's history of recruiting leaders from within, several sector-watchers said.

"There is a culture at Legal & General of keeping it in-house," said Berenberg Bank analyst Trevor Moss.

Breedon, who joined L&G 25 years ago and has led the company for the last six, is unlikely to seek another chief executive role, and may consider a job in public affairs or in the charitable sector, one industry insider said.

He is credited with steering the 175-year old insurer through the 2008 financial crisis while preparing it for the European Union's Solvency II capital regime, expected to usher in tougher capital requirements for many insurers when it comes into force in January 2013.

The L&G CEO, a modern languages graduate and keen fan of rugby and Italian football, was criticised for cutting the group's dividend in 2008 as worries the crisis had depleted its capital reserves pushed its shares as low as 21 pence.

He has since overseen a near five-fold rise in the stock after boosting cash generation and streamlining L&G's financial statements in response to investor gripes that life insurers are opaque and excessively capital-consumptive.

Shares in the company, Britain's fourth-biggest life insurer, are still down 26 percent since Breedon took over, lagging a 12 percent drop in the FTSE 100, but outperforming a 54 percent slump in the European insurance share index .SXIP.

The stock was 5 percent lower at 90 pence by 1245 GMT on Thursday amid a wider market sell-off triggered by mounting fears of an economic downturn in the U.S.

Thirteen of 25 sell-side analysts who cover L&G have a "buy" or equivalent recommendation on its shares, while 11 have a "hold" stance, according to Thomson Reuters Starmine.

Breedon is the second senior British insurance executive to step down in as many months after Andy Haste, head of commercial insurer RSA (RSA.L), announced his departure in August.

Analysts say Breedon's achievements also include building up L&G's highly-regarded LGIM fund management division, which ranks as one of the biggest investors in the British stock market with some 360 billion pounds ($562 billion) of assets under management.

An L&G spokesman said the group would consider internal and external candidates in the search for a new CEO.

(Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford and Mike Nesbit)