Oil up on widespread OPEC deal compliance, U.S. rig count rises
NEW YORK Oil prices rose on Friday after reports that OPEC members delivered more than 90 percent of the output cuts they pledged in a landmark deal that took effect in January.
LONDON Life insurer Legal & General (LGEN.L) has agreed to take over the pension liabilities of defunct asbestos maker Turner & Newall in what looks set to be the UK's biggest so-called bulk purchase annuity transaction.
Under the deal, L&G said it would assume responsibility for managing the 1.1 billion pounds in assets held by the T&N Retirement Benefits scheme and making annuity payments to its 30,000 members.
L&G, Britain's fourth-biggest life insurer, is not receiving a fee, but aims to profit from the transaction through efficient management of the T&N assets.
Bulk purchase annuities have grown popular over the last 10 years as cash-strapped pension schemes seek to offload the investment and longevity risks of funding annuity payments to groups of retirees.
L&G and Prudential (PRU.L) are the biggest players in the market, followed by Aviva (AV.L) and bulk annuity specialist Pension Corporation.
L&G's takeover of the T&N annuity book is slightly bigger than Pension Corporation's 2008 bulk annuity deal with electronics company Thorn, which also held pension assets of about 1.1 billion pounds, an L&G spokesman said.
L&G shares were 0.6 percent higher at 106.9 pence by 0920 GMT, narrowly outperforming the FTSE 100 share index, which was up 0.26 percent.
LONDON A group of senior businessmen are among investors seeking to join a lawsuit against Royal Bank of Scotland saying they were misled over its massive rights issue in 2008, according to sources and court documents.
LONDON Investors expecting a deal this year in Tata Steel's talks to merge its European assets with Germany's Thyssenkrupp risk disappointment, given complications associated with the Indian-owned firm's British pension scheme.