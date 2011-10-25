The logo of Legal & General insurance company is seen at their office in central London March 17, 2008. REUTERS/Alessia Pierdomenico

LONDON Life insurer Legal & General (LGEN.L) has agreed to take over the pension liabilities of defunct asbestos maker Turner & Newall in what looks set to be the UK's biggest so-called bulk purchase annuity transaction.

Under the deal, L&G said it would assume responsibility for managing the 1.1 billion pounds in assets held by the T&N Retirement Benefits scheme and making annuity payments to its 30,000 members.

L&G, Britain's fourth-biggest life insurer, is not receiving a fee, but aims to profit from the transaction through efficient management of the T&N assets.

Bulk purchase annuities have grown popular over the last 10 years as cash-strapped pension schemes seek to offload the investment and longevity risks of funding annuity payments to groups of retirees.

L&G and Prudential (PRU.L) are the biggest players in the market, followed by Aviva (AV.L) and bulk annuity specialist Pension Corporation.

L&G's takeover of the T&N annuity book is slightly bigger than Pension Corporation's 2008 bulk annuity deal with electronics company Thorn, which also held pension assets of about 1.1 billion pounds, an L&G spokesman said.

L&G shares were 0.6 percent higher at 106.9 pence by 0920 GMT, narrowly outperforming the FTSE 100 share index, which was up 0.26 percent.

