LONDON Insurer Legal & General (LGEN.L) said its quarterly sales rose by nearly a third, helped by strong demand for protection policies as more companies and individuals seek cover against financial risk.

L&G, Britain's fourth-biggest insurer, had total sales of 533 million pounds between July and September, up 28 percent compared with the same period last year, it said on Thursday.

The improvement partly reflected a doubling in sales of corporate protection products, while sales of such policies to consumers rose 9 percent.

"We continue to see attractive opportunities for growth in each of our markets," L&G Chief Executive Nigel Wilson said in a statement.

L&G's sales for the first nine months of the year rose 6 percent to 1.42 billion pounds, beating the 1.34 billion pounds expected by analysts in a company poll.

