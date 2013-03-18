FTSE bounces on BT and oil stocks
LONDON British shares gained on Friday, led by BT as investors cheered the resolution of a long-running regulatory battle over its broadband unit.
LONDON Insurer Legal & General (LGEN.L) said on Monday it has bought a 46.5 percent stake in Cala Group from Lloyds Banking Group (LLOY.L) in a deal that values the British housebuilder at 210 million pounds.
L&G made the acquisition alongside private equity group Patron Capital Partners, which will also buy a 46.5 percent stake, while Cala's management will take a 7 percent share. The deal will be financed by 140 million pounds of equity and 70 million pounds of debt.
L&G said its 65 million pound equity investment would be financed from its own resources, and is expected to be earnings accretive for L&G in its first year and to deliver a return above the group's weighted average cost of capital.
Cala, which builds homes in Britain's Cotswolds region and around Glasgow and Edinburgh in Scotland, posted profits before tax of 11.4 million pounds and had gross assets of 354 million pounds for the year to the end of June.
L&G's investment comes after a year of robust profits at British housebuilders such as Persimmon (PSN.L) and Taylor Wimpey (TW.L), which have largely beaten a sluggish market with the help of government support and a strategy of buying land cheaply during the recession.
