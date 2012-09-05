Google's digital assistant comes to new Android phones
Alphabet Inc’s Google announced on Sunday that it will bring its digital assistant to smartphones running the latest versions of its Android operating system, vastly expanding its reach.
LONDON Legal & General Investment Management (LGEN.L) is shutting down its 257 million euro (203 million pound) money market fund, the latest sign fund firms in the 1 trillion euro European sector are struggling to handle ultra-low and negative bond yields.
The LGIM Euro Liquidity fund, part of LGIM's 18.6 billion pound stable of cash and liquidity strategies, is to shut on October 3, the fund said in a statement on Wednesday.
Money market funds, highly liquid products that invest cash in government bonds and short-dated paper issued by top-rated banks, are commonly used as alternatives to bank deposits.
However, they have struggled to generate returns in recent months as yields on short-term German paper have dipped into negative territory while in France they are close to zero.
In July the fund, run by head of money market funds Jennifer Gillespie, was closed to new money in the wake of the European Central Bank's decision to cut the deposit rate from to zero from 0.25 percent.
On Wednesday the Financial Times reported that big managers are preparing to pass on the impact of negative short-term interest rates to investors.
(Reporting by Laurence Fletcher)
BARCELONA, Spain Nokia's newly revitalised phone business went back to the future on Sunday, re-introducing a brightly coloured version of the classic 3310 talk and text phone, the world's most popular device in the year 2000.
BARCELONA, Spain Spanish telecoms giant Telefonica announced a new strategy on Sunday promising to give customers back control of their own data with the help of a new digital personal assistant.