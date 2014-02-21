Cast member Will Ferrell attends the premiere of the film ''The Lego Movie'' in Los Angeles February 1, 2014. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

LOS ANGELES After becoming the top-grossing movie released in 2014 so far, "The Lego Movie" will be reassembling for a sequel scheduled for May 26, 2017, movie studio Warner Bros said on Friday.

"The Lego Movie," voiced by an all-star cast including Will Ferrell, Will Arnett and Elizabeth Banks, opened with $69.1 million in its first weekend earlier this month and is expected to top the box office for a third consecutive time this week.

So far, the film has grossed more than $150 million in U.S. and Canadian ticket sales.

No further details on the sequel were given.

The computer-animated "Lego Movie" brought to life a universe made entirely from Lego's interconnecting construction blocks, as plastic characters including Batman, a pirate and an astronaut come together to save their world from being permanently glued together.

The movie has been heavily marketed by both Time Warner Inc's Warner Bros studio and Denmark's privately held Lego Group, which has produced Lego sets tied to the film and a behind-the-scenes "Lego Movie Experience" attraction at Legoland in Southern California.

