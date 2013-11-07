PARIS France's Legrand (LEGD.PA) posted a slight dip in nine-month profit and sales on Thursday and narrowed its financial targets for the year.

The world's largest maker of switches and sockets said adjusted operating profit slipped to 670 million euros ($906 million) from 675.3 million a year ago. Sales fell 0.5 percent to 3.32 billion, dragged down by unfavourable exchange rates.

Legrand said it was now targeting a full-year adjusted operating margin before acquisitions of 19.5-20 percent, compared with a previous forecast of 19-20 percent.

It is targeting full-year organic growth in sales of between minus 1 percent and plus 1 percent, against minus 2 percent and plus 2 percent previously, "despite a still globally uncertain macro-economic environment and in an industry with no order book".

(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Mark John)