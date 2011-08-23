NEW YORK Bankrupt financial institution Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc LEHMQ.PK settled a claim with Canary Wharf Group related to a 30-year lease at 25 Bank Street in the Canary Wharf area of London, court documents show.

Lehman vacated the 30-story tower -- located on the same street as other global financial institutions such as Morgan Stanley -- after filing for bankruptcy in September 2008.

Canary Wharf sold the building to JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) in December 2010 and the firm plans to put its European headquarters there starting in 2012.

Canary Wharf filed several claims in September 2009 anticipating loss of lease revenue and other costs related to the management agreement for the site and surrounding common areas.

Lehman and Canary Wharf agreed to $780 million (472.5 million pounds) in claims rather than the $4.48 billion Canary Wharf initially claimed, according to the court documents, filed on Monday. Lehman agreed to put aside funds to pay the claims. It is expected to pay back a percentage based on various formulas for different creditors.

Lehman expects to have a total of $65 billion to pay back investors, customers and trading partners that lost money when it filed for bankruptcy with $639 billion in assets.

Canary Wharf has also agreed to support Lehman's plan for exiting bankruptcy, the court documents said.

A Canary Wharf spokesman declined to comment on the settlement.

(Additional reporting by Sarah White in London; editing by Andre Grenon)