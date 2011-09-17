Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc LEHMQ.PK said in a statement that it reached a tentative agreement with its largest foreign affiliate Lehman Brothers International Europe (LBIE), related to claims between the two.

Details of the agreement in principle were not disclosed, and a Lehman spokeswoman declined to comment.

LBIE is one of the creditors that Lehman had been negotiating with for approval of its payout plan. Among supporters of Lehman's payback plan are two creditor groups that hold a combined $100 billion (63 billion pound) in claims, more than one-fourth of the roughly $360 billion in claims against Lehman.

Late last month, the failed bank's $65 billion payback plan was cleared by a U.S. Bankruptcy Judge for creditors' vote, clearing a major hurdle in the path to ending the biggest bankruptcy in U.S. history.

Lehman must still meet certain financing and other conditions, a process that could take additional days, weeks or months, a company spokeswoman said last week. Lehman has said it hopes to begin creditor payouts in the first quarter of 2012.

