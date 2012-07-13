An employee is seen walking over a mosaic of pound sterling symbols set in the floor of the front hall of the Bank of England, in this file photo dated March, 2008 REUTERS/Luke MacGregor/Files

LONDON The Treasury and the Bank of England revealed details of a new scheme on Friday to help make around 80 billion pounds of loans more accessible and cheaper for households and businesses, as part of efforts to lift the economy out of recession.

Chancellor George Osborne and Bank of England Governor Mervyn King jointly announced the 'funding for lending' scheme last month, under which the BoE will give banks cheap access to finance if they then lend in turn to cash-strapped businesses and home-buyers.

However, previous schemes to spur lending since the financial crisis have failed to give a clear boost to the economy, and the pressure is on the government and the BoE to help growth as the euro zone debt crisis weighs on confidence.

Osborne and the Bank of England insist this scheme will be different, as it ties banks' access to the scheme and cost of using it directly to whether they raise total lending to British firms and households.

"The Treasury and the Bank of England are taking coordinated action to inject new confidence into our financial system and support the flow of credit to where it is needed in the real economy - showing that we are not powerless to act in the face of the euro zone debt storm," Osborne said.

The new initiative could help make loans more available to first-time home-buyers and to small businesses -- two groups which have found it particularly hard to borrow from banks.

The scheme follows the BoE's decision last week to restart its quantitative easing programme, which involves buying government bonds with newly created money -- which mainly benefits those companies large enough to bypass banks and raise money direct from capital banks.

BORROWING FROM BOE

Under the new scheme, banks and building societies will initially be able to borrow up to 5 percent of their stock of existing lending from the BoE -- a sum of around 80 billion pounds.

They will be charged a 0.25 percent annual fee for this, but they have to commit to keeping lending steady. If they cut lending, this fee will rise up to 1.5 percent if they reduce lending by 5 percent or more.

"The total cost of funding for an institution using the FLS will be lower than current term funding rates, even for the strongest institutions," the BoE said.

The BoE believes that total outstanding lending in Britain would be at risk of falling without the scheme -- especially as some banks such as major lenders Lloyds (LLOY.L) and RBS (RBS.L) must sell assets to comply with state aid rules.

Some categories of lending - such as that to small businesses - already show marked year-on-year declines.

Banks that increase total lending will be able to borrow more from the BoE scheme. They access funds by swapping collateral on their books for Treasury bills from the BoE, increasing liquid assets which then support lending.

The BoE said that as of March, banks had registered around 265 billion pounds of collateral with it for use in other schemes, which would also be eligible for Funding for Lending. Once a haircut is taken into account, this could support 160 billion pounds of lending.

Banks have 18 months, starting on August 1, to draw down funding from the BoE, which will then last for four years.

SUCCESS UNCERTAIN

Speaking to MPs last month before details of the scheme was announced, King was circumspect about how much new lending the scheme would actually generate.

The BoE said on Friday that banks would have to publish individual details of how much they lent under the scheme, and expected the first figures to be released in early December.

King has said he could give "no guarantee" that it would in fact lead to more lending, as this would depend on the health of the global economy.

This could be a big problem, as King earlier this week talked of the "great black cloud" of uncertainty linked to the euro zone debt crisis holding back business investment.

Banks themselves say that it is this uncertainty - rather than their unwillingness to lend - that has thwarted the export- and investment-driven recovery that the government seeks.

On Thursday the director-general of the Confederation of British Industry, John Cridland, told a newspaper that the government's progress on growth plans was "really disappointing", and that ministers appeared "dazzled in the headlights".

