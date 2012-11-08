HONG KONG Lenovo Group Ltd, on track to become the world's No.1 PC maker, expects its China smartphone business to become profitable in the next couple of quarters, its CEO Yang Yuanqing said on Thursday.

Lenovo's smartphones, such as LePhones, have gained traction in China with the PC maker ranking second in terms of market share in the second quarter, behind Samsung, IDC data showed.

