A convertible Lenovo Ultrabook is displayed at an Intel news conference during the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas January 7, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

HONG KONG Shares in Chinese personal computer maker Lenovo Group Ltd jumped more than 4 percent after it reported a forecast-beating 90 percent rise in quarterly profit, its fastest in seven quarters.

The stock rose as much as 4.3 percent in afternoon trade to HK$7.49 after it posted net profit of $126.9 million in the quarter ended in March, up from $66.8 million a year earlier, based on Reuters calculations using full-year and nine-month financial data.

