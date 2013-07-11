Lenovo's laptop PCs are displayed at an electronic shop in Tokyo September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

HONG KONG Lenovo Group Ltd shares rose as much as 2 percent on Thursday after major technology research firms ranked it as the world No.1 in PC shipments in the second quarter, although the PC market saw overall sales fall.

Lenovo shares were up 2.0 percent at HK$7.04 during early trade, outperforming the main Hang Seng Index's 1.9 percent rise.

Its PC market share rose 16.7 percent in the second quarter, higher than Hewlett-Packard Co's 16.4 percent and up from 15.0 percent during the same period a year earlier, research firm IDC said.

IT research and advisory company Gartner said Lenovo reached 16.7 percent share this quarter, higher than HP's 16.3 percent in the three months ending June. Both firms saw global PC shipments slump 11 percent during the same period.

(Reporting by Lee Chyen Yee and Yimou Lee; Editing by Paul Tait)