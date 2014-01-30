Tech workers find communal living a solution for high rents
SAN FRANCISCO Zander Dejah, 25, pays $1,900 a month rent to live in a downtown San Francisco house with at least 40 other people, many of whom sleep in bunk beds.
HONG KONG Shares in Lenovo Group Ltd are set to open 4 percent lower on Thursday after the Chinese computer maker agreed to buy Google Inc's Motorola handset division for $2.9 billion, striking its second technology acquisition in a week.
Lenovo shares were indicative to open at HK$10.52, while the broader Hang Seng index was set to open 1.4 percent lower.
Lenovo shares are up 11.6 percent in 2014, compared with Hang Seng's 6.3 percent loss.
(Reporting by Denny Thomas; Editing by Stephen Coates)
SAN FRANCISCO Zander Dejah, 25, pays $1,900 a month rent to live in a downtown San Francisco house with at least 40 other people, many of whom sleep in bunk beds.
DETROIT California, the largest U.S. car market, plans to allow testing on public roads of self-driving vehicles without human backup drivers by the end of the year, state officials said Friday.
NEW YORK The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday denied a request to list what would have been the first U.S. exchange-traded fund built to track bitcoin, the digital currency.