Turkey's competition board opens investigation into Google
ANKARA Turkey's Competition Board said on Monday it had opened an investigation to determine whether Google had violated the country's competition law.
HONG KONG Lenovo Group said Yahoo! co-founder Jerry Yang is to join its board as an observer, as the world's No. 2 maker of PCs expands its mobile business to tap global demand for smartphones and tablets.
Yang, who co-founded Yahoo! in April 1995 and served as chief executive from June 2007 to January 2009, will not be able to vote or have any of the other rights of a director, Lenovo said on Wednesday.
The Hong Kong-listed company will pay Yang $61,875 per year and offer equity rights with a value of $135,000 in return for attending board meetings and providing views.
Yang, 44, resigned from Yahoo's board last year when he also stepped down from the boards of Alibaba Group Holding and Yahoo! Japan.
Lenovo, the second-biggest smartphone vendor in China, is stepping up its expansion in the business.
In its October-to-December third quarter, Lenovo shipped 9.4 million phones, including 9 million smartphones, mainly in China where its smartphone business was profitable for the first time.
BEIJING The green energy car subsidiary of Chinese automaker Beijing Automotive Group [BEJINS.UL] plans an initial public offering in 2018, Chairman Xu Heyi said on Monday, adding that the unit should be profitable that year.
Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc [UBER.UL] for years has used a secret tool to avoid authorities in markets where its service faced resistance by law enforcement or was banned, the company confirmed on Friday.